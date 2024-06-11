Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Arden Way in Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along a busy Sacramento street in front of Arden Fair Mall late Monday night.

Sacramento police said officers responded to the scene at Arden Way and Heritage Lane just before 11:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Medics soon pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene after the crash.

Detectives with Sacramento police's Major Collision Investigation Unit have investigated the crash into the morning hours on Tuesday. Lanes on Arden Way were closed at Heritage Lane through the early morning.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the pedestrian killed. 

