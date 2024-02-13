Watch CBS News
Pearl Jam announces new album, new world tour; Sacramento date set for May

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Grunge rock legends Pearl Jam have announced a new album and a new world tour to go along with it – and Sacramento will be one of the first stops.

Eddie Vedder and Co. announced their twelfth studio album "Dark Matter" on Tuesday with an April 19 release date.

Along with the new album, Pearl Jam also announced Tuesday a 35-date tour, nine-country tour.

Pearl Jam was scheduled to swing by Sacramento in 2022 for one of the last dates of their previous tour, but their drummer Matt Cameron came down with COVID – prompting both the Sacramento and Las Vegas shows to be canceled.

Now, Pearl Jam is set to visit the Golden 1 Center on May 13.

Notably, the Sacramento show is scheduled a little over a week before Pearl Jam's headlining appearance at BottleRock 2024 in Napa.

Fans looking for tickets are urged to register at Pearl Jam's website

First published on February 13, 2024 / 8:30 AM PST

