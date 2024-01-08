BottleRock 2024 announces line-up with headliners Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks

BottleRock Napa Valley organizers on Monday announced the line-up for the 2024 edition of the Wine Country music festival with headliners Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks and Maná.

Others notable acts on the bill include returning hip-hop diva Megan Thee Stallion, acclaimed R&B singer Kali Uchis, powerhouse rock band Queens of the Stone Age, Australian rapper The Kid LAROI, singer-songwriter Dominic Fike, indie-rock guitar giant St. Vincent and jazzy chanteuse Norah Jones among many others.

The festival made the announcement at 8 a.m. Monday on its social media accounts ahead of the Tuesday 10 a.m. on-sale date for three-day festival tickets. The festival will be held at the Napa Valley Expo on May 24-26, 2024. 3-day general admission tickets begin at $456 per person, including fees. The full festival line-up and ticket information can be found at the BottleRock website.

The BottleRock 2024 lineup is HERE! 🙌🎸🎶



3-day tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 9, at 10 a.m. PT. ✨ pic.twitter.com/T50dxV3YtW — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) January 8, 2024

Nicks was one of the headliners for the 2021 festival, but cancelled her appearance. Latin rock group Maná is also headlining the inaugural edition of the affiliated Festival La Onda that is being held at Napa Valley Expo on June 1-2, the weekend after BottleRock.

As has been traditional with the fest, BottleRock is including a number of local acts in the line-up such as East Bay soul/funk legends Tower of Power, Marin County alt-rock band The Alive and SF soul outfit Con Brio.