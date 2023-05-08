Peace officers from across state gather at California Capitol to honor fallen officers

SACRAMENTO -- Peace officers from across California gathered in the State Capitol on Sunday night to honor those killed in the line of duty over the past year.

The evening was not just about honoring the nine fallen officers, but honoring their families.

Bagpipes led in the nine families of the officers killed in the line of duty. Each family held the name of their loved one.

Among them was the family of Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan. He died in January of 2022 when a wrong-way driver hit him while on his police motorcycle on Highway 99.

Multiple speakers took the podium and spoke about how the life of a law enforcement officer is all about sacrifice and service.

Attorney General Rob Bonta read the roll call for the fallen officers.

All nine names will be added to bronze plaques to be displayed on the California Peace Officer's Memorial Monument. The granite planter sits proudly across from the State Capitol.

The State Capitol turned blue out of respect to the fallen heroes. Everyone who attended the event also got to participate in the candlelight vigil with a pen that lit up blue in respect for the fallen.

About 500-700 officers from across the state gathered in Sacramento.

The memorial for the fallen peace officers will be head at the Capitol at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. There is also a fallen CHP officers memorial at the Capitol on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

These are the names of the nine peace officers being added to the memorial and being honored Monday: