PAWS for a Purpose 2024 fundraiser is this weekend in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE - CBS13 viewers went wild over little Libby, the two-legged Italian greyhound who was dumped at a park in Elk Grove in 2020.

After our story aired, Libby found a home with me and my kids.

On Sunday, April 28, Paws for a Purpose is holding its annual fundraiser and I will be there with Libby to share our story and thank PAWS for their help along with the Friends of Elk Grove Animal Shelter for getting Libby a wheelchair.

PAWS for a purpose helps shelter pets and family pets right here in our community with medical and dental costs. The fundraiser is on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the District 56 Center in Elk Grove.