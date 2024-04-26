Watch CBS News
Local News

PAWS for a Purpose 2024 fundraiser is this weekend in Elk Grove

By Marlee Ginter

/ CBS Sacramento

PAWS fundraiser is this weekend in Elk Grove
PAWS fundraiser is this weekend in Elk Grove 00:34

ELK GROVE - CBS13 viewers went wild over little Libby, the two-legged Italian greyhound who was dumped at a park in Elk Grove in 2020.

After our story aired, Libby found a home with me and my kids.

On Sunday, April 28, Paws for a Purpose is holding its annual fundraiser and I will be there with Libby to share our story and thank PAWS for their help along with the Friends of Elk Grove Animal Shelter for getting Libby a wheelchair.

PAWS for a purpose helps shelter pets and family pets right here in our community with medical and dental costs. The fundraiser is on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the District 56 Center in Elk Grove.

Marlee Ginter
Web-Headshot-Marlee-Ginter_CBS.jpg

Marlee Ginter is an Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist. She joined CBS13 in January 2020 from WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids. Prior to that she worked at KOMO TV in Seattle, Washington; WISH TV in Indianapolis, Indiania; WSPA TV in Spartanburg, South Carolina; and WTOC TV in Savannah, Georgia.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 11:14 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.