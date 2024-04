PAWS fundraiser is this weekend in Elk Grove Remember Libby the two-legged Italian greyhound who was dumped at an Elk Grove park in 2020? After our story aired, she found a home with our very own Marle Ginter. This weekend, we get to say thank you once again at PAWS' annual fundraiser for helping Libby get a wheelchair. PAWS For a Purpose helps shelter pets and family pets right here in our community with medical and dental costs. The fundraiser is Sunday at 11 a.m. at the District 56 center in Elk Grove.