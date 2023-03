Paul Flores sentenced to 25 years to life for 1996 murder of Kristin Smart Paul Flores, the former Cal Poly classmate of Stockton native Kristin Smart, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for her death. After nearly two hours of victim impact statements from Smart's family, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O'Keefe told Flores he deserves to spend "every day he has left" behind bars. Due to California law, Flores would be eligible for parole in 15 years.