Convicted killer Paul Flores stabbed in prison by another inmate, officials say

COALINGA – Convicted killer Paul Flores has been stabbed by another inmate at a California prison, officials confirmed this week.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, staff saw Flores get stabbed by another inmate in the recreation yard at Pleasant Valley State Prison Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were able to quell the incident by just using verbal demands, CDCR officials say.

Two suspected inmate-manufactured weapons have been recovered.

Flores, who is serving a sentence of 25 years to life for the murder of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart, had to be taken to a medical facility outside of the prison due to his injuries in the attack, officials say; he has since already been returned to the prison and is in fair condition.

The name of the inmate who allegedly attacked Flores has not been released.

This isn't the first time that Flores has been attacked in prison. Back in August 2023, Flores was attacked by an inmate already serving two consecutive life sentences for murder. That attack also involved a manufactured weapon.

Flores was convicted of Smart's murder in 2022. Her body has still not been found.