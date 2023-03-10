Kristin Smart's convicted killer Paul Flores to be sentenced Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY - The slow path of justice for Kristin Smart will reach its final destination on Friday.

After a long and winding road, the Kristin Smart murder trial is finally coming to a close. Paul Flores, the man convicted of killing Smart, will soon learn his fate. The monumental conclusion is set for Friday, and it's a case that has drawn intense interest from around the world, going back to May 25, 1996.

The case has gone on for 27 years, and Dan Payne, a retired FBI agent who worked on it in the early days, says he's relieved to see it reach a final outcome.

"Relief that the justice system is still intact and that the justice system works and we still have faith in our justice system," Payne said.

Before sentencing, Flores' defense attorney, Robert Sanger, will motion for a retrial and an acquittal. He will argue that the prosecution made errors during its presentation and used what he describes as "junk science." Payne believes this has no chance of succeeding.

"It will be dismissed, and he'll have to appeal it to a higher court, the California Appellate Court, and have them rule on it," Payne said.

Flores is facing 25 years to life in prison or life without parole, and Payne thinks he'll receive the maximum.

"I suspect, based on the judge's track record and everything is that he'll get a sentence very similar to what Alex Murdaugh got, which is life without parole," Payne said.

Flores' father was acquitted after being accused of helping his son hide Smart's body. Flores' sentencing will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.