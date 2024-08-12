Search on for Kings Beach woman missing since early August
KINGS BEACH – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing Tahoe-area woman who hasn't been heard from in more than a week.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Kings Beach resident Patricia Portillo-Wright didn't show up for work on Aug. 9, but her last known contact was nearly a week before on Aug. 3.
Deputies believe Portillo-Wright could possibly be in the Reno area.
She could also be driving a Chevy Trailblazer with the Nevada plate number F8942, a handicap plate.
Anyone who sees her is urged to contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office at (530) 889-7830.