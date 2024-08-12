Watch CBS News
Local News

Search on for Kings Beach woman missing since early August

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

KINGS BEACH – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing Tahoe-area woman who hasn't been heard from in more than a week.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Kings Beach resident Patricia Portillo-Wright didn't show up for work on Aug. 9, but her last known contact was nearly a week before on Aug. 3.

Deputies believe Portillo-Wright could possibly be in the Reno area.

𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 We are asking for the public’s help in locating 48-year-old Patricia Portillo-Wright, who...

Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 12, 2024

She could also be driving a Chevy Trailblazer with the Nevada plate number F8942, a handicap plate.

Anyone who sees her is urged to contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office at (530) 889-7830. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.