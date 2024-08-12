Search on for Kings Beach woman missing since early August

KINGS BEACH – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing Tahoe-area woman who hasn't been heard from in more than a week.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Kings Beach resident Patricia Portillo-Wright didn't show up for work on Aug. 9, but her last known contact was nearly a week before on Aug. 3.

Deputies believe Portillo-Wright could possibly be in the Reno area.

𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 We are asking for the public’s help in locating 48-year-old Patricia Portillo-Wright, who... Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 12, 2024

She could also be driving a Chevy Trailblazer with the Nevada plate number F8942, a handicap plate.

Anyone who sees her is urged to contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office at (530) 889-7830.