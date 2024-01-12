Palisades Tahoe's KT-22 lift reopens 2 days after deadly avalanche

OLYMPIC VALLEY - Palisades Tahoe's KT-22 Express reopened Friday morning for skiers and snowboarders, two days after an avalanche killed a man and closed the lift.

On Wednesday, the resort opened the KT-22 Express for the first time this season. This area is for expert skiers and includes black diamond runs and double black diamond runs.

But at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, an avalanche occurred. Four people were caught in the avalanche, including two people who were buried and a man who died.

The avalanche lead to mountain officials closing Palisades and Alpine Meadows for the day.

The mountain reopened Thursday, but KT-22 remained closed as access roads were lost due to the debris from the avalanche. Park officials said the roads are required to get snowcats and snowmobiles up the mountain to spin the lift.

A second avalanche occurred at Alpine Meadows, but no injuries were reported.

Friday's weather report includes a high near 27 with west winds of 15-20 mph.

