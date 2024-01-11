Palisades Tahoe avalanche: Timeline of events leading up to and after the slide

OLYMPIC VALLEY - After Wednesday's deadly avalanche at Palisades Tahoe, CBS13 has created a timeline of events ahead of and after the slide.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, Palisades Tahoe posted to its website its weather forecast. In the blog post, its crews reported that ridgetop winds were going to increase from the west and gust up to 90-100+ mph by Tuesday afternoon and will keep the upper mountain lifts closed. The blog reported that the storm was set to bring 1-3 inches of snow by early Wednesday morning.

The blog also reported that snow showers were possible Wednesday morning and would become heavier throughout the day.

Wednesday morning

At 2:42 a.m., Palisades Tahoe posted a reel on Facebook showing windy conditions in the Siberia Ridge area at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. This part of the mountain is located near the Palisades peak and is northwest of the KT-22 area.

The Palisades Peak sits at 8,885 feet, according to the park map. Siberia Ridge is north and a little lower than the peak

Around 4 a.m., CBS13's radar picked up a few snow showers in the area. The resort's weather update Wednesday morning reported about 1-3 inches of snow overnight. It said heavy snow showers were expected throughout the day into the evening. Wind gusts were picked up at about 70+ mph Wednesday morning.

At 7:43 a.m., the Palisades Tahoe Mountain Operations posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that KT-22 was expected to open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, marking the first day the area was going to be open this season. The KT-22 summit is at about 8,100 feet and features several black diamond runs and double black diamond runs.

Between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., CBS13's radar picked up heavy snow showers in the area.

At 9:28 a.m., Palisades Tahoe Mountain Operations reports that KT-22 is on patrol hold.

An avalanche occurs in the KT-22 area at about 9:30 a.m. A skier recorded the avalanche while she was on the lift. The sheriff's office said the debris field was about 150 feet wide, 450 feet long and 10 feet deep.

Hundreds of people, along with first responders and Palisades Tahoe, jumped into action, forming a probe line searching for people buried in the snow. Moments later, a woman who said she was buried in the avalanche was rescued by a stranger.

As for the exact time the people caught in the avalanche were located remains under investigation, Palisades Tahoe said.

Nearly 10 minutes later, the mountain operations team reported that the Summit was on patrol hold.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Palisades Tahoe closed the Summit and Scott Peak.

At that same time, the Olympic Valley Fire Department said it responded to Palisades Tahoe after receiving a report of a lower leg injury. Shortly after that, they received reports of a potential avalanche.

CBS13 picked up wind gusts at Palisades around this time reaching more than 100 mphs.

At about 10:45 a.m., Palisades Tahoe and Alpine Meadows closed.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office confirmed it was responding to reports of an avalanche at the resort around 10:55 a.m.

Just before 11:15 a.m., Palisade Tahoe confirmed through a Facebook post that an avalanche happened around 9:30 a.m. in the KT-22 area and that a search was underway.

Wednesday afternoon

In an update at 2:30 p.m. on Facebook, Palisade Tahoe confirmed that a man died at the Tahoe Forest Hospital and three others were caught in the avalanche. Officials said two people were buried and what caused the avalanche was under investigation.

Officials also confirm that all search efforts have concluded and all people were accounted for.

During the press conference, Palisades Tahoe said it had been patrolling the KT-22 area since Sunday and was conducting safety measures.

Around 5:45 p.m., the Placer County Sheriff's Office identified the skier who died as 66-year-old Kenneth Kidd, a resident of Point Reyes and the Truckee area.

Thursday

In a blog post on Thursday morning for a weather forecast, Palisades Tahoe reports it received 14 inches of new snowfall on Wednesday and 17 inches over two days.

The resort reopened on Thursday. The KT-22 lift remained closed as crews worked to clear a road to allow snowcats and snowmobiles to enter the section.