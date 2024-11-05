Watch CBS News
All westbound lanes on Yolo Causeway reopen after truck overturns

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

 YOLO COUNTY – A crash on the Yolo Causeway had all westbound lanes between West Sacramento and Davis blocked on Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m., apparently near the midway point.

The California Highway Patrol Woodland said a pickup truck hauling a trailer overturned, blocking all westbound lanes. A tow truck cleared the vehicle and trailer from the roadway and traffic began to flow again around 4:30 p.m.

No other vehicles were involved, officers say, and no one was injured.

While not exactly blaming it, CHP noted that conditions were windy at the time of the crash.

Drivers were urged to try and detour the crash.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

