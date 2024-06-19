Watch CBS News
Local News

Overturned box truck causes traffic mess near Highway 70, 99 connector in Sutter County

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Overturned box truck causes mess of traffic on Highway 70
Overturned box truck causes mess of traffic on Highway 70 02:03

SUTTER COUNTY – An overturned truck caused a mess of traffic at the Highway 70 and 99 split in Sutter County early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. right near the southbound connector of the two freeways north of Sacramento.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a box truck ended up on its side and blocked the highway. Another vehicle then crashed into the truck after it overturned.

Authorities had to divert traffic from Highway 70 to Striplin Road for some time. 

Around 6 a.m., crews were able to right the truck and the road is now reopened. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 6:43 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.