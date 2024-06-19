Overturned box truck causes traffic mess near Highway 70, 99 connector in Sutter County
SUTTER COUNTY – An overturned truck caused a mess of traffic at the Highway 70 and 99 split in Sutter County early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. right near the southbound connector of the two freeways north of Sacramento.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a box truck ended up on its side and blocked the highway. Another vehicle then crashed into the truck after it overturned.
Authorities had to divert traffic from Highway 70 to Striplin Road for some time.
Around 6 a.m., crews were able to right the truck and the road is now reopened.