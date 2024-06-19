Overturned box truck causes traffic mess near Highway 70, 99 connector in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY – An overturned truck caused a mess of traffic at the Highway 70 and 99 split in Sutter County early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. right near the southbound connector of the two freeways north of Sacramento.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a box truck ended up on its side and blocked the highway. Another vehicle then crashed into the truck after it overturned.

Box-Truck carrying load of furniture overturns on SB70. Another vehicle then hit the big rig. One person was transported to hospital. Detour for SB70 at Striplin Rd. ⁦⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/DYMjaQYXjk — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) June 19, 2024

Authorities had to divert traffic from Highway 70 to Striplin Road for some time.

Around 6 a.m., crews were able to right the truck and the road is now reopened.