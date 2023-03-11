Multi-agency task force carries out undercover operation against online predators in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office led a multi-agency undercover operation that resulted in the arrest of 18 suspects accused of sexual exploitation of children.

The operation, named "Secret Admirer," was conducted between February 14, 2023, and March 1, 2023, by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The suspects were arrested for various charges, including contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime, arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes, attempted lewd/lascivious acts with a child under 14, distribution of harmful material to a minor, and attempted production of child pornography.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the undercover operation began on Valentine's Day when investigators posed as children aged 13 years and younger in various chat forums. The suspects contacted the investigators and allegedly attempted to groom them by using sexually explicit language, sending pornography, and attempting to convince the child to send sexual images and videos of themselves.

Thirteen of the suspects allegedly traveled to a meeting location with the intent to meet a child to commit a sex crime and were apprehended by awaiting officers. The remaining suspects were taken into custody at alternate locations.

Here are the suspects arrested during the operation:

• Carrel Eversoll Weldon III (22), Walnut Grove (Registered Sex Offender)

• Christopher Eric Campbell (48), Citrus Heights (Registered Sex Offender)

• Adam Matthew Kuite 09/22/1986 (36), Olivehurst (Registered Sex Offender)

• Paul Clifton Turner (34), Sacramento (Felony Pre-Trial Release)

• Anthony Duane Page (30), Sacramento

• Pablo Noel Narvarro (28), Sacramento

• Frank Cardell Binger (59), Sacramento

• Vishal Prasad (30), Rancho Cordova

• Shomari Marwan Head (37), Sacramento

• Hyatt Reilly Simmons (34), Sacramento

• Elder Ulloallopez (26), San Francisco

• Javier Flores (20), Sacramento

• Gabriel Tyree Tomboc (27), Vallejo

• Jorge Armando Herreraserrano (44), Citrus Heights

• Adrian Paul Alverez (25), Sacramento

• Omar Bravo Ramirez 04/28/1995 (28) Orangevale

• Eric Michael Weaver (48), Lincoln (Booked in Placer County)

• Christopher Gavin Arnold (57), Lake Tahoe (Booked in Placer County)

Three of the arrested suspects were found to be registered sex offenders, and one of them was on Felony Pre-Trial Monitoring for False Imprisonment and was wearing an ankle monitoring device. All 18 suspects were charged with multiple felonies and will face prison or jail time and be required to register as sex offenders if convicted.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office believes that the arrested suspects may have engaged in these acts before and is asking for the public's help to identify additional unreported victims. Investigators encourage victims who may have been targeted by these individuals to come forward by contacting the ICAC Task Force or their local law enforcement agency.

The public is urged to report any sexually explicit communication between adults and their children to their local law enforcement agencies.