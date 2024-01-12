Watch CBS News
Officer shoots armed man after multi-county pursuit ends in Vallejo, authorities say

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

VALLEJO -  An investigation is underway after an officer shot an armed teenager following a multi-county pursuit that ended in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, the Solano County District Attorney's Office said. 

Officers with the American Canyon Poice Department tried to stop a driver near Highway 29 and American Canyon Road at about 3:15 p.m.

The driver took off, leading officers into Vallejo. Authorities said the vehicle became disabled near Souza Way and Cronin Drive.

Two people inside the vehicle took off running while armed with a loaded gun, the district attorney's office said. 

An 18-year-old, who was later determined to be the passenger, was shot by an officer, authorities said. The officer provided medical aid to the man, and he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

The driver was located and arrested.

 The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force responded to the scene and conducted an independent investigation. 

The suspects have not been identified and authorities said no other information will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. 

