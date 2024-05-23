3 injured in shooting at Oakland's Skyline High School graduation

OAKLAND -- Three people were injured in a shooting Thursday evening at Skyline High School in Oakland during graduation events, fire officials said.

Emergency crews were called about 7:42 p.m. to the school, where two adults were wounded by gunfire in a parking lot, said Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt. They were taken to a hospital by ambulance and, as of 9 p.m., were in stable condition.

A third person arrived at a hospital by their own means but their condition was not known.

The shooting occurred on school property located in the Oakland Hills at 12250 Skyline Blvd, where graduation ceremonies took place on Thursday. According to an Oakland information officer, the scene was cleared as of 10 p.m. but there was still a heavy police presence at the school.

The investigation is in its early stages, the Oakland police spokesman said.