Oakland A's fans rally against team's move to Sacramento at River Cats game

WEST SACRAMENTO - Oakland A's fans came to West Sacramento for the River Cats game Saturday night to rally against the Oakland Athletics coming to Sacramento in 2024.

Riled-up Oakland fans came out to Sutter Health Park to show their distress as the River Cats, the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A affiliate, took on the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics.

A coalition of fan groups came from the Bay Area and beyond vocalizing their resentment for the Athletics' temporary move to Sacramento for the next three seasons.

But they say it really doesn't have anything to do with Sacramento, it's about protesting the move and keeping Oakland sports in Oakland. They called it Sell Meets Sac.

"We're coming up here and making our presence known and introducing ourselves to Vivek [Ranadivé] and the home of the A's for the next three years it's an opportunity for fans of Oakland to come up and bring the protest here," Bryan Johansen of the Last Dive Bar said.

"It's not against Sacramento, has nothing to do with the River Cats, I've been to the stadium, it's a beautiful ballpark but Major League Baseball doesn't belong here," Lisa Schut said.

Their message Saturday really is to John Fisher, the owner of the A's. Fans say it's time to sell the team.

The team announced earlier this month their plans to move to the Sacramento area after negotiations with the City of Oakland were deemed "far apart."

The River Cats went on to win the game 5-4 over the Aviators.