Oakdale resident, 19, dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 132

STANISLAUS COUNTY – A 19-year-old has died after a motorcycle accident near the community of Roberts Ferry early Saturday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 2:30 p.m., they got a report about a crash on Highway 132 at Crabtree Road.

First responders soon found that a motorcycle had crashed at the intersection.

The rider, a 19-year-old Oakdale resident, died at the scene, CHP says.

Investigators believe the rider was trying to make a left turn onto Crabtree Road when they lost control and crashed, hitting a barbed wire fence.

Authorities have not released the name of the rider.