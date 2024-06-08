Watch CBS News
Oakdale resident, 19, dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 132

STANISLAUS COUNTY – A 19-year-old has died after a motorcycle accident near the community of Roberts Ferry early Saturday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 2:30 p.m., they got a report about a crash on Highway 132 at Crabtree Road.

First responders soon found that a motorcycle had crashed at the intersection.

The rider, a 19-year-old Oakdale resident, died at the scene, CHP says.

Investigators believe the rider was trying to make a left turn onto Crabtree Road when they lost control and crashed, hitting a barbed wire fence.

Authorities have not released the name of the rider. 

June 8, 2024 / 4:35 PM PDT

