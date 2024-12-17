Jeep driver becomes stranded on slopes of Northern California ski resort; accused of DUI

TRUCKEE -- A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after driving their Jeep onto the slopes of a Northern California ski resort, becoming stuck in the process.

Late Monday night, officers from the Truckee office of the California Highway Patrol were called to the Northstar California Resort north of Lake Tahoe after a Jeep Wrangler SUV became stuck on the slope.

Officers said they made their way to the stranded SUV with the help of the resort's crew and their snowcat. Following an investigation, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to a post on the agency's Facebook page, which incuded video of the incident, authorities said the driver had intended to take a "shortcut" back to their hotel.

"Turns out, this driver's idea of a 'hotel shortcut' was anything but… and a few drinks didn't help their navigation skills," the agency said.

Authorities did not release the driver's identity.

CHP officers reminded drivers not to drive impaired.

"Don't let a poor decision turn into a costly mistake. Plan a sober ride and help keep the roads — and ski slopes — safe for everyone," the agency said.