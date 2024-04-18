Northern California to remain warm, dry throughout the weekend

Sunny skies and warm temperatures have dominated our forecast in Northern California for the last several days. Afternoon temperatures have been in the upper 70s to low 80s, slightly above average for this time of the year.

Similar to the beginning of the week, Thursday, Friday, and the upcoming weekend will stay warm and dry, a nice change of pace after several weekends of unsettled weather.

Our pattern

An area of high pressure has returned to the West Coast and has dominated our weather pattern, leaving us quiet and sunny and will keep passing storm systems out of the region.

The storm track has been mainly pointed to the north of California, keeping showers across the Pacific Northwest.

High pressure will start to weaken slightly as we end off the week bringing weak winds and slightly cooler temperatures back to the coast and Bay Area as early as Thursday.

Yet, for us inland from the valley to the foothills, we'll notice no change in our temperatures just a few breezes at times.

Weekend outlook

Our weekend forecast is looking beautiful! If you have any outdoor plans, you will have no issues.

Temperatures in the Valley will continue to reach the upper 70s - low 80s with plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday.

Across the foothills and Sierra, most will return to the upper 60s and mid-70s. It will be warm and dry through the afternoon, with clear skies and lows in the 40s and 50s overnight.

Coastal fog will hang around the Bay Area through the morning on Saturday, the Delta will see a few passing clouds. Through the afternoon, highs will warm to the 80s from Vacaville to Fairfield.

It will be in the mid-to-upper 60s in San Francisco on Saturday and Sunday.

How long does it stay?

Looking ahead to next week, long-range models are hinting at a cooler and unsettled pattern making a return.

Temperatures return to the 70s by Monday and Tuesday next week and cooler by Wednesday.

This weekend's ridge of high pressure weakens opening the storm door yet again next week. This change could begin as early as next Wednesday the 23rd.

Make sure to stay with the CBS Sacramento First Alert Weather team as we track what's to come as we close out April.