Northern California residents prep for this week's wet weather. Here are sandbag locations

CAMERON PARK – In the Sierra Foothills, a flood watch that goes into effect Wednesday morning had people preparing Tuesday.

People in Cameron Park don't need any reminders about flooding. They have learned from experience to be ready.

Storm watch meant filling sandbags for Brian Holcomb. He was filling a dozen of them up at a Cameron Park fire station, getting ready for what's to come.

Holcomb's been watching the forecast on his phone. After last year's flooding, he does not want a repeat flooding performance at his home.

"It's hard to sleep," Holcomb said, "because you can hear it puddling and you know it's, or you're hoping it's draining, but yeah, last year, it wasn't draining."

Cameron Park's Chavez family has their sandbags on standby from last year.

"It was pretty bad. We got water in the house – two spare bedrooms and the living room," Jerry Chavez said. "So they had to do the whole flooring which was a headache."

Neighbor Chris Rivero has gone a step further than sandbags, building a permanent concrete wall around his home to keep water out after his property flooded in the massive storm last winter. Now, he's always on edge.

"I check the precipitation, rainfall amounts every single day," Rivero said.

Head here for a full outlook on what to expect with this week's atmospheric river.

Video from last year shows the extreme scene in Cameron Park. Flooded roads sent water into homes.

The El Dorado County sheriff ordered evacuations. One family trapped in their home was rescued by firefighters.

"We haven't seen anything close to the amount of rain that we got last time, but it's still cause for concern," Rivero said. "Especially this upcoming week, it seems like it's seven days of rain."

Deer Creek runs right through this neighborhood – a beauty shot that turns trouble spot when it overflows, sending water everywhere.

"We know it's coming," Rivero said.

El Dorado County has set up free sandbag locations for people who need them. Those are:

El Dorado County Department of Transportation at 3671 Missouri Flat Road. in Diamond Springs

Cameron Park Fire Station 89 at 3200 Country Club Dr

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Station 3 at 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

El Dorado Hills Fire Station 85 at 1050 Wilson Blvd

Sandbag locations are also available at various other locations across the Greater Sacramento region and surrounding areas. See more options below.

Sacramento

County Branch Center at 3847 Branch Center Rd.

Orangevale Community Center at 6826 Hazel Ave.

Jose P. Rizal Community Center at 7320 Florin Mall Dr.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station #116 at 7995 Elwyn Ave. in Rio Linda

Sutter County

City Corporation Yard on N Street in Live Oak

Meridian Fire Department at 1100 Third St.

Oswald-Tudor Fire Department at 1280 Barry Rd.

Pleasant Grove Fire Department at 310 Howsley Rd.

Community Center at 17540 Pepper St in Robbins

County Sign Yard at 3098 Acacia Ave. in Sutter

Road Maintenance Yard at 2560 Pacific Ave. in Trowbridge

Corporation Yard at 1185 Market St. in Yuba City

Yuba County

Public Works Yard at 1420 Sky Harbor Dr. in Olivehurst

Loma Rica Public Works Yard at 5390 Fruitland Rd.

Yolo County

Port of West Sacramento at 2895 Industrial Blvd.

Public Works building at 1915 South River Rd. in West Sacramento

The county website says you can also call 311 to get information on other potential sandbag locations.