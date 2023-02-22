Northern California residents brace for approaching storm

CAMERON PARK - In Cameron Park where flood waters on New Year's Eve forced evacuations, people are preparing for more extreme weather.

Eighty-three-year-old Bettie Walker and her dog Jazzy are bracing for the stormy weather.

"Come on babe, come and say hi, yeah, we got company see," Walker said.

Walker says last-minute storm preps may already be too late.

"Well, let me tell you this way, if they don't have it done by now, then it's not gonna be done," Walker said.

Across the street, the wind already took down the screen door on Chris Rivero's home.

"About 30 minutes ago, it just blew off the house," Rivero said.

Rivero and Walker still have the sandbags up around their Cameron Park homes after flooding left them stranded on New Year's Eve.

"We were displaced for like, you know, three-and-a-half weeks," Rivero said.

A foot of standing water created a moat around Rivero's home that he and his wife had just purchased.

"We were considering just walking away from the property, I mean, it was that scary," Rivero said.

Now, gusty winds and heavy snow are forecast to create more trouble.

El Dorado County is warning people to have enough food, water, and batteries on hand for several days.

PG&E is ramping up staffing to deal with expected outages.

"So these sandbags aren't going to go anywhere now, right?" CBS13's Steve Large asked.

"No, we don't plan on moving them until spring time," Rivero said.

Cameron Park is bracing for another winter blast.

Their storm preps are already in place.