Northern California man arrested in connection to January 6 insurrection at US Capitol

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A Northern California man was arrested for his actions during the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors announced Monday.

Kyle Travis Colton, of Citrus Heights in Sacramento County, faces several charges and was arrested in nearby Folsom on December 15, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. The charges include obstruction of law enforcement, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disruptive and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Colton is one of more than 1,200 people who have been charged in connection to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, which happened during a count of the 2020 presidential election electoral votes.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Colton was captured and identified on CCTV footage. Several images show Colton inside and outside the Capitol building, and he was identified among a group of rioters who were combating law enforcement officials trying to contain the crowd.

Metropolitan police body cameras also show Colton refusing to obey orders from authorities to leave the Capitol Rotunda and remaining in a line of rioters who engaged in confrontations with police.

The FBI's Sacramento and Washington offices are investigating this case.

In April 2023, an Auburn man was found guilty for his role in the Capitol insurrection.