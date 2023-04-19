Watch CBS News
Auburn man found guilty for role in January 6 Capitol insurrection

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

AUBURN — An Auburn man has been found guilty this week of federal charges for his actions during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Sean McHugh, 35, was allegedly caught on body cameras spraying officers with an unknown substance.

Audio recordings captured McHugh shouting at officers "You're protecting communists!"; "There is a Second Amendment behind us, what are you going to do then?"; and "You ain't holding the line!"

McHugh was found guilty Monday of obstruction and assaulting law enforcement. His sentencing is set for September 7.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 10:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

