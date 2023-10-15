Northern California high school football coach dies Saturday

VACAVILLE - A beloved football coach at a Vacaville high school died on Saturday, the district says.

A Vacaville Unified School District representative says that Coach Jacob Wright, the football coach at Will C. Wood High School, suffered an unspecified medical emergency at the morning meeting. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

"Let's hold the Wright family and Wildcat football team in our thoughts," Principal Charleston Brown wrote in a letter to families of students.

The stadium was opened during the afternoon for those who wished to gather together to remember Wright.

Brown says that counseling staff will be available for staff and students on Monday.