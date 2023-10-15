Northern California high school football coach dies He will C. Wood High School community in Vacaville is mourning the loss of one of their coaches tonight. Varsity football coach and Junior Wildcat parent Jacob Wright died earlier today. There was a candlelight vigil a few hours ago to remember him. A cause of death has not yet been released, but in a letter to parents, the district says that he suffered a medical emergency during the team's morning meeting. Wright passed away at the hospital. The district will have counseling staff for students on Monday morning.