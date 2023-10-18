See smoke across the Tahoe National Forest? USFS says "don't worry, it's a good thing"

NEVADA CITY — If you've noticed or smelled smoke from the Tahoe National Forest, U.S. Forest Service crews say don't worry as they have been able to work on more prescribed burns this month than in years past.

Forest Service officials say they are doing a lot more work to the forest thanks to our quiet fire season and nice weather.

Crews have been able to work on four prescribed burns across the forest floor over the last few weeks.

"We have been lucky it's been one of the lowest fire seasons that I can remember. It's been a really good opportunity to put the fire in these units where it's been difficult," said Rita Clipperton, a district fuels specialist with the Tahoe National Forest.

The fall months of October and November typically have ideal weather conditions for prescribed fires in California's high country. Temperatures are usually cooler, the humidity levels are higher, and fuels are still dry enough to ignite.

But a typical fire season can leave little time for prescribed burning. With over 800,000 acres of forest land to treat, some areas have been harder to get to.

"I'm really happy about the treatments we have been able to do on the forest. One of the units we have burned, it's been difficult to get to that location and put prescribed fire there. It's going to help protect the communities nearby," Clipperton said.

Not only are they reaching more areas this year, but they are doing it with more resources thanks to a quiet fire season.

Plume of smoke seen from Colfax from prescribed burn in Tahoe National Forest.

"We have been able to request crews and engines from the region, so while we have this good window for burning, resources from other forests and contracted resources have come to assist us, Clipperton said. "It's unusual to have so many resources still available for wildfire and not busy fighting wildfire."

The most recent prescribed burn was approximately 14 miles east of Foresthill in the area of the Placer Big Trees Grove. The Biggie Project area consists of 2,620 acres of prescribed fire treatment to promote forest resilience.

Clipperton said this mitigation is important work, but the work will add smoke to the air over the next few weeks.

"The smoke is a byproduct, but the things that are happening in the woods are really positive. It's helping to protect the community and mitigate some of that hazard," Clipperton said.

She said the smoke is expected to be at its worst in the late evening and early morning hours, but most of it is expected to move outside our area.

To naturally restore the forest and prevent larger fires from spreading, the work will continue.

"We are still in a burn window. The fuel conditions are still good. As long as the weather is still favorable, we'll continue with our prescribed fire," Clipperton said.

To view current and past prescribed burns across Northern California, click here.