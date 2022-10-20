Distinctive North Sacramento Wienerschnitzel restaurant damaged in another fire

Watch CBS News
SACRAMENTO – Firefighters were back out at a distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento that was already damaged in a fire last month.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the El Camino Avenue scene early Thursday morning.

It's unclear when the fire started, but it appears that the vacant building suffered more damage to its roof.

Fire crews are calling the incident a "re-burn" as the building had been vacant and was closed. 

The restaurant was notable for being one of Wienerschnitzel's classic A-frame buildings.

That same restaurant was damaged in another early morning fire back on Sept. 2. In that incident, flames were found coming from the attic of the building. 

