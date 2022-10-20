Distinctive North Sacramento Wienerschnitzel restaurant damaged in another fire

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters were back out at a distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento that was already damaged in a fire last month.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the El Camino Avenue scene early Thursday morning.

Fire at the Wienerschnitzel on El Camino. ⁦@sacramentofire⁩ calling it a re-burn. Building was vacant and has been closed. Suspicious?yes? ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/yhZrDJDiFK — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) October 20, 2022

It's unclear when the fire started, but it appears that the vacant building suffered more damage to its roof.

Fire crews are calling the incident a "re-burn" as the building had been vacant and was closed.

The restaurant was notable for being one of Wienerschnitzel's classic A-frame buildings.

That same restaurant was damaged in another early morning fire back on Sept. 2. In that incident, flames were found coming from the attic of the building.