Fire damages Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – The distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento was damaged in a fire early Friday morning.
Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 800 block of El Camino Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.
Firefighters found the fire was coming from the attic of the restaurant. The flames were contained and extinguished within 40 minutes, Sacramento Fire says.
No injuries have been reported, but the extent of the damage suffered by the restaurant is unclear.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.