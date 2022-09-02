Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire damages Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Fire damages Wienerschnitzel restaurant in Sacramento
Fire damages Wienerschnitzel restaurant in Sacramento 00:57

SACRAMENTO – The distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento was damaged in a fire early Friday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 800 block of El Camino Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters found the fire was coming from the attic of the restaurant. The flames were contained and extinguished within 40 minutes, Sacramento Fire says.

No injuries have been reported, but the extent of the damage suffered by the restaurant is unclear.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 6:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.