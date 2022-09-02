Fire damages Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento was damaged in a fire early Friday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 800 block of El Camino Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

Beginning at 2:39am firefighters responded to the @Wienerschnitzel on the 800 Block of El Camino Ave for a fire in the attic space. About 40 minutes later the fire was contained and extinguished. No injuries and cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/kEJMhDCSnv — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) September 2, 2022

Firefighters found the fire was coming from the attic of the restaurant. The flames were contained and extinguished within 40 minutes, Sacramento Fire says.

No injuries have been reported, but the extent of the damage suffered by the restaurant is unclear.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.