New Yosemite National Park reservation system for vehicle entry launched

A pilot reservation system for Yosemite National Park launched Friday morning, giving guests who plan to visit the park this year a chance to get one of the limited spots aimed at reducing congestion.

The new pilot system, which was announced by the NPS officials last month, allows visitors to sign up for a reservation that will be required to drive a vehicle into Yosemite between the hours of 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays from April 13 through June 30 and August 17 through October 27 and every day between July 1 and August 16.

The "Peak Hours Plus" system went live at 8 a.m. Friday. As of Friday afternoon, there were still vehicle reservation spaces available for all dates.

Reservations are not required to enter the park after 4 p.m. Visitors with a reservation for lodging in Yosemite Valley, Wawona, Yosemite West, Foresta, White Wolf, or Tuolumne Meadows, for any campground inside the park, or for a wilderness or Half Dome permit will not need an additional vehicle reservation, officials said.

Park visitors arriving on bus tours will not be required to have reservations either.

More information about Yosemite National Park reservations are available at go.nps.gov/reserve. Additional information on the Yosemite Visitor Access Management Plan can be found at go.nps.gov/vamp.