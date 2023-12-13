Yosemite National Park rolls out new reservation pilot system for vehicle entry

Visitors driving into Yosemite National Park will need to reserve their slot under a new reservation pilot system beginning in April, the park announced Wednesday.

The "Peak Hours Plus" vehicle reservation system will be in effect for park entry on weekends from April 13 to June 30; every day from July 1 to Aug. 15; and on weekends from Aug. 16 to Oct. 27.

The park said the system will be similar to the "Peak Hours" system introduced last year and later discontinued, with the addition of more reservations for afternoon entries. Reservations will be required for driving into the park between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the reservation periods. Visitors can choose reservations valid for a full day, or valid for entry after noon.

Reservations are not required to enter the park after 4 p.m.

The goal of the pilot is to ease overcrowding at Yosemite during peak times while still offering access to as many people as possible, according to park officials.

"This summer's pilot system is built from extensive public feedback, data from three years of pilot reservation systems here in Yosemite, and lessons learned from other national parks," said Superintendent Cicely Muldoon in a prepared statement. "This pilot system will inform how we ensure an equitable and outstanding visitor experience while protecting Yosemite's world class resources."

Park visitors can buy vehicle reservations online beginning at 8 a.m. PST on Jan. 5, 2024, for all arrival dates between April and October. Reservations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until none remain and are valid for up to three consecutive days including the arrival date.

Afternoon arrivals and additional full-day reservations will be added one week ahead of available dates. The park said visitors with in-park lodging or campground reservations, wilderness or Half Dome permits, or those arriving at the park on YARTS buses or commercial tours do not need a vehicle reservation.

More information about Yosemite National Park reservations are available at go.nps.gov/reserve. Additional information on the Yosemite Visitor Access Management Plan can be found at go.nps.gov/vamp.