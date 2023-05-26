New sexual battery case under investigation at Sac State parking garage

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento State University police are again looking for a suspect involved in a sexual battery case on campus.

The latest sexual battery happened in the parking garage, just about 100 yards from the Sac State police station.

Classes are out for the spring semester. However, the incident happened on May 12 and was reported on May 15.

According to Sac State's police crime log, it was a sexual battery by restraint. But according to the Sac State newspaper, that was an error in the police report and it should say sexual battery without restraint – meaning the suspect did not restrain the victim or hold them down.

Students say the rise in these kinds of cases are alarming.

"I started in 2017 so, since my time here, this is pretty recent and I've felt pretty safe up until now," said Mariah Bickham, a graduate student.

This latest incident comes following nearly half a dozen other sexual assault cases happening over the past nine months.

One suspect allegedly responsible for at least two of the cases was arrested in April.

"I do have faith in the justice system to get whoever is doing this or how many of them are doing this," Bickham said.

Sac State police are investigating the incident.