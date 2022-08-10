New photo shows Kiely Rodni the night before she disappeared

TRUCKEE - A new image has emerged of Kiely Rodni from the night before she disappeared.

On Tuesday, Placer County Sheriff's Office detectives found a surveillance video of Rodni that was recorded Friday at 6:08 p.m. at a Truckee business. She was wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies-brand pants with a black grommet belt, and black Vans shoes.

Detectives have located surveillance video from a local business in Truckee, where Kiely was spotted on August 5th at... Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Rodni, 16, of Truckee, was last seen early Saturday morning near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. She was at a high school farewell party with dozens of young people. Her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV is also missing and her phone has been out of service since the party, authorities say.

A friend of Rodni says she was with her most of the night and that Rodni was planning to spend the night at the campground.

Authorities say they consider her disappearance suspicious. The case is being investigated as a possible abduction.

Personnel from several search and rescue teams have joined local authorities in the search, which now includes the nearby Prosser Reservoir. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is using an unmanned underwater vehicle equipped with lights, color cameras, onboard sonar, and a robot arm to search the water.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Hasty Team assisted the Nevada County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday... Posted by Washoe County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Rodni is described 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Rodni's whereabouts is asked to email sheriff_tahoeinvesttips@placer.ca.gov or call the sheriff's office tip line at (530) 581-6320 Option 7.