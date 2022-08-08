Watch CBS News
Local News

Search underway for 16-year-old girl last seen at Truckee party

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Authorities ask public's help finding 16-year-old girl last seen at Truckee party
Authorities ask public's help finding 16-year-old girl last seen at Truckee party 01:10

PLACER COUNTY -- Authorities in Placer County are asking the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl. 

The sheriff's office says that Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen early Saturday morning near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. She was at a high school farewell party with more than 100 young people around 12:20 a.m. 

Her car, a silver 2013 Honda CRA with California license 8YUR127, is also missing. The teenager's phone has been out of service since the party. Authorities are considering her disappearance suspicious, and search and rescue crews have bee looking for her. 

Sami Smith, a friend of Rodni's who was with her at the party, is concerned someone else is involved. 

"I think a lot of people in Truckee and Tahoe feel the same way." Smith said. 

Rodni is described as standing about 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff's Office  at 530-886-5375.  A tip line has also been set up at 530-581-6320, option 7.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 5:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.