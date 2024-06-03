Firefighters battle new grass fire west of Tracy near site of Corral Fire

ALAMEDA COUNTY — Crews late Monday afternoon responded to another vegetation fire burning just northwest of the Corral Fire, which scorched more than 14,000 acres near Tracy over the weekend.

This new fire had burned at least 15 acres at first check but spread quickly to around 110 acres, Cal Fire's Santa Clara unit said. At around 5:30 p.m., Cal Fire said forward progress of the fire was stopped and crews were mopping up hot spots.

The new fire was burning east of Livermore along Patterson Pass Road, just west of Midway Road in Alameda County. This is located near the San Joaquin County line, just west of Tracy and south of Mountain House.

The Tracy Police Department issued an advisory to travelers to avoid the area of Patterson Pass Road west of Interstate 580. Freeway travel was not being impacted by the fire.

Patterson Pass Road is expected to be closed for several hours in that area. No evacuations have been ordered for the Patterson Pass Road fire.

At the same time firefighters were working to contain this new fire, containment of the Corral Fire was up to 75% as of Monday morning. That blaze prompted evacuation orders over the weekend but those were downgraded to warnings Sunday and then all warnings were lifted Monday evening.

At least one home was destroyed and two firefighters were injured in the Corral Fire. The cause remains under investigation.