New company steps in to operate Raging Waters at Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO – A new company has stepped in to operate what was Raging Water Waterpark at Cal Expo.

Back in November 2022, Palace Entertainment, the company that was running the park, announced that the water park wouldn't be opening in 2023.

On Monday, Silverwood Entertainment announced that they had signed a letter of intent with the California State Fair to take over operations of the water park.

"Right now, we are assessing the current condition of the park and how we can not only improve the experience, but increase capacity and attendance," said Steven Dooner, Silverwood's co-founder, in a statement.

With the park being about 40 years old, the new operators say the place is in need in significant updating.

"We are looking at ways to expand the operating year, including potentially adding year-round attractions in the active sports category," Dooner said.

It's still unclear if the park will be back open in 2023.