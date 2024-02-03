Power outages, difficult driving conditions and downed trees possible as storm hits Northern California

SACRAMENTO - All hands are on deck for the second and stronger storm system making its way Saturday night throughout the valley and foothills.

Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and snow in the Sierra, a combination of another major storm making its way towards the valley, delta and foothills, and people are preparing.

"We won't be out in the wet weather," said Sacramento resident George Guido. "Just ride it out, make sure everything is tied down."

High winds are expected to reach up to 60 mph.

The National Weather Service advising folks to prepare for possible power outages, difficult driving conditions and downed trees, similar storm damage to previous years.

"Made me think about the last storm that tore this area apart a while ago," Guido said.

Outreach to the homeless was also making its rounds during this anticipated storm.

"A lot of outreach workers are being prepared for it because when we do go out to these encampments, we worry about individuals getting flooded out, risks of our belongings, and just overall life out there stuck in the rain," an outreach spokesperson said.

PG&E said they will have crews ready on hand for the high potential power outages.

"With that, we can expect the possibility of increased power outage activities, but we're well equipped," a PG&E spokesperson said.

And Caltrans prepping the road for travelers heading towards the Sierra.

"We have sand increase the traction," a Caltrans spokesperson said." Make sure we have salt trucks ready to go that when snow starts falling, we can aggressively start attacking it with the goal of keeping it down to the black pavement if possible."

Now, in case of power outages, officials are advising folks to be prepared with flashlights, and charge their electronic devices.

And for the driving conditions, be aware of downed trees.