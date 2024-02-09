NCIS: Hawai'i returns for Season 3 with Vanessa Lachey and special guest star LL Cool J

NCIS: Hawaii returns for Season 3 with special guest star LL Cool J NCIS: Hawaii returns for Season 3 with special guest star LL Cool J 01:28

LL COOL J Joins "NCIS: Hawai'i" as a Special Guest Star, Reprising His Role as Sam Hanna from "NCIS: Los Angeles"

After passing her medical and psych evaluations, Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) is surprised to see Sam Hanna conducting her final interview to clear her return to work. Also, when the team discovers a breach in the U.S. Marshal's database, Sam joins Tennant in Las Vegas to locate the hacker, on part one of the season three premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI'I, Monday, Feb. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

WRITTEN BY: Jan Nash & Christopher Silber

DIRECTED BY: Tim Andrew

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.