Natomas skate park to be officially renamed after Tyre Nichols

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

City Council votes to name Natomas skate park after Tyre Nichols
SACRAMENTO — City leaders on Tuesday approved a plan to rename a Natomas skate park after Sacramento native Tyre Nichols.

The 29-year-old died nearly three months ago after he was beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop back in January.

Nichols spent a lot of time skating at Regency Park in north Natomas when he was younger. Now, the skate park will be named after him.

The city said it is also partnering with the Tony Hawk Foundation to make improvements to the park. 

First published on March 28, 2023 / 5:07 PM

