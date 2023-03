See What's On CBS13

City leaders on Tuesday approved a plan to rename a Natomas skate park after Sacramento native Tyre Nichols.

City Council votes to name Natomas skate park after Tyre Nichols City leaders on Tuesday approved a plan to rename a Natomas skate park after Sacramento native Tyre Nichols.

