Natomas I-5 to I-80 connector ramps reopen nearly 12 hours early

By Brandon Downs, Tori Apodaca

SACRAMENTO - The 55-hour closure at the connector ramp of Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 interchange wrapped up about 12 hours early and ahead of the Monday morning commute.

Caltrans had planned for the interchange to reopen by Monday at 5 a.m., but CBS13 saw traffic moving through the area that was closed around 5 p.m. Sunday. 

Southbound I-5 to eastbound and westbound I-80 was closed Friday night at 10 p.m., as well as eastbound I-80 to northbound I-5.

Many drivers had to use a detour throughout Veterans Day weekend, using Truxel Road from eastbound I-80 to northbound I-5, and Garden Highway from southbound I-5 to I-80. 

Crews did slab work, hauling and pouring concrete, as well as stripping the road.

First published on November 12, 2023 / 5:26 PM PST

