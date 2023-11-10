Watch CBS News
Natomas I-5 to I-80 connector ramps to close for road work through Veterans Day weekend

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – It's Veterans Day weekend, but work crews will be busy on North Natomas area highway connector ramps.

Caltrans is warning drivers that the work will close the highway connector ramp at the Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 interchange starting Friday night. Crews will be doing slab work, hauling and pouring concrete, as well as stripping the road.

The full schedule of closures is as follows:

Southbound I-5 to eastbound and westbound I-80 from 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 through 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13.

Eastbound I-80 to northbound I-5 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 through 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13.

Drivers should detour Truxel Road from eastbound I-80 to northbound I-5, and Garden Highway from southbound I-5 to I-80. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 10:07 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

