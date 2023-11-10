Natomas I-5 to I-80 connector ramps to close for road work through Veterans Day weekend
SACRAMENTO – It's Veterans Day weekend, but work crews will be busy on North Natomas area highway connector ramps.
Caltrans is warning drivers that the work will close the highway connector ramp at the Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 interchange starting Friday night. Crews will be doing slab work, hauling and pouring concrete, as well as stripping the road.
The full schedule of closures is as follows:
Southbound I-5 to eastbound and westbound I-80 from 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 through 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13.
Eastbound I-80 to northbound I-5 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 through 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13.
Drivers should detour Truxel Road from eastbound I-80 to northbound I-5, and Garden Highway from southbound I-5 to I-80.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.