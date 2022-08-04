Natomas crime spike on display after gas station shooting Wednesday morning

NATOMAS — A Natomas gas station employee was killed Wednesday morning, and the business was closed into the evening as investigators canvassed the area and spoke to witnesses.

The woman shot was working the overnight shift at the Speedway on the 2600 block of Gateway Oaks Boulevard when she was shot at least once, Sacramento Police said.

Unfortunately, she died at the scene after Sacramento Police officers "attempted lifesaving measures" when they arrived before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

It's an isolated incident, according to police, and no suspect details have been released.

A woman who lives unhoused 100 feet from the Speedway told CBS13 she was asleep when the gunshots started Wednesday morning.

She said there were "too many to count," and she was afraid people in the crossfire might run toward where she was sleeping to take cover.

Once the shots stopped, she told CBS13 she sat nearby where she had been sleeping to wait for the police to arrive.

Even after what she called a "scary night," she said she still feels safe living in the area.

As employees from a nearby business park arrived at the parking lot on Gateway Oaks Blvd. for lunch, many told CBS13 they were "shocked" and "surprised" there was a death of this nature in Natomas.

Many described Natomas as a safe community that was "engaged" with their neighbors.

The same sentiment was echoed by retired Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, who told CBS13 Natomas had a reputation for being a connected community.

"Our entire country, not just our city and Natomas, have experienced an increase in crime in the last year," said Hahn.

Hahn told CBS13 that the uptick in crime could be related to several factors, like population growth, but noted that more crime is not always contingent on more people.

The connectedness of a community, Hahn said, can contribute to crime spikes or lack thereof.

"It's kind of a double-edged sword, people who do get involved in the communities that are engaged tend to not have as much of the crime as other neighborhoods," said Hahn.

The City of Sacramento's Community Crime Map outlines crimes in the Sacramento area and is accessible online.

The data on the map supports the concerns of some community members who told CBS13 they worry about vandalism and theft more often than shootings.

"If my students go here, if their parents feel safe enough to live here, I should feel safe enough to work here," said Nicole Swonger, a Natomas teacher of nearly two decades who said she feels safe to be in Natomas as a parent and community member.

Two Natomas apartment complexes, Villagio Luxury Apartments and The Core Natomas sent mass warnings to residents about the spike in crime, specifically about theft and vandalism.

In one message, the complex notes management hired a new security company to respond to the influx and warned residents to be aware and not leave valuables in their vehicles.

These warnings are supported by data on the community crime map, based on data provided by the Sacramento Police Department.

The parent company of Speedway, 7-Eleven, Inc., did not answer CBS13's inquiry about changes to the overnight shift or safety measures that may be put in place in light of the shooting but shared a statement:

"Our hearts are with the victim's loved ones at this difficult time. We are working with local law enforcement to aid their investigation."

Sacramento Police did not have suspect information to release.