Driver arrested for murder after running pedestrian over multiple times in Fairfield, police say

FAIRFIELD – A driver was arrested for murder in Fairfield after police said he ran over a man in a parking lot multiple times and took off from the scene late Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. when a man was walking through the Solano Town Center's northside parking lot when he was struck by another man driving a white Dodge pickup truck, police said.

This is when the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Fairfield man Vakautakava Tangitau, went on to run over the victim multiple times and drove off from the scene, police said.

A witness was able to follow Tangitau while calling police dispatch. Police said they located Tangitau near East Tabor Avenue and Sunset Avenue and took him into custody.

Police said Tangitau was known to officers due to previous mental health calls. They said he was booked into jail for murder.

The man killed has not been identified at this time.

The motive is unknown and the case remains under investigation.