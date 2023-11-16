Multiple Lake Tahoe ski resorts delay opening due to lack of snow

LAKE TAHOE - Three Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts will not be opening on schedule due to a lack of snow accumulation.

Sugar Bowl Resort announced Friday that the mild weather in the region recently has forced the resort to delay its planned November 24 start to the season.

Instead, the resort said it is now aiming to have its opening day on Friday, December 1.

"This adjustment is necessary to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all who plan to visit Sugar Bowl. In the meantime, our snowmaking team is ready to flip the switch on our fleet of high-powered snow guns across the resort, whenever conditions allow," Sugar Bowl said in their announcement.

Heavenly and Northstar posted on Facebook Wednesday that they need more snow before opening their resorts.

"We're working hard to get ready for the season and are just as excited as you are... but we need a little bit more help from Mother Nature in the form of natural snow and colder temps to keep the snow guns running," Heavenly said in its Facebook post.

Both resorts had planned to open this Friday, but now they are not sure when they will open the lifts.

"We are SO close - we just need a few more nights of the right conditions to make more snow," Heavenly posted.

Northstar says its village will still open on Friday.

"Please trust us when we say, we want to open and get back on the slopes just as badly as you... it's what we live and work SO hard for," Northstar said in a Facebook post.

Boreal Mountain Resort got an early start to the ski season, officially opening on Friday, while Mt. Rose opened on November 10.

Here's a list of when other resorts are scheduled to open if weather and conditions allow:

Palisades Tahoe Nov. 22

Kirkwoods Dec. 1

Sierra-at-Tahoe Dec. 2