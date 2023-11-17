Boreal Ski Resort officially opens for the season

SODA SPRINGS - Boreal Mountain Resort is open for business.

In its 59th season, Boreal one of California's first ski resorts to open this year, due in large part to its snow guns, which number between 15-20 and have been hard at work laying a two-foot base, says resorts spokesperson Tucker Norred.

Boreal is at around 7,200 feet in elevation, allowing it relatively colder conditions to create more snow than other resorts. Currently, two runs are open: South 40 and Big Blue. Boreal typically aims to have the mountain fully open by MLK Day weekend or earlier.

"The stoke levels were off the charts," said one snowboarder.

Nearby, Northstar and Heavenly ski resorts announced that their openings would be delayed.

Boreal is about 91 miles northeast of Sacramento. Today, lift tickets cost $25 and lifts run until 8 p.m.