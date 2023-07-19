Mudslide shuts down part of SB Highway 99 in Merced County

Mudslide shuts down part of Highway 99 in Merced County

Mudslide shuts down part of Highway 99 in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY --- A mudslide has shut down part of Highway 99 in Merced County.

California Highway Patrol says it was caused by a breached canal Tuesday night in Livingston.

About 300 yards of dirt mud made its way onto the roadway, officers say.

One big rig got stuck in the mud, but it was able to get free. No injuries were reported.

Southbound lanes remain closed at Winton Parkway as of Wednesday morning.

There is no estimated time of reopening.