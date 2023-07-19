Watch CBS News
Local News

Mudslide shuts down part of SB Highway 99 in Merced County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Mudslide shuts down part of Highway 99 in Merced County
Mudslide shuts down part of Highway 99 in Merced County 00:13

MERCED COUNTY --- A mudslide has shut down part of Highway 99 in Merced County.

California Highway Patrol says it was caused by a breached canal Tuesday night in Livingston.

About 300 yards of dirt mud made its way onto the roadway, officers say.

One big rig got stuck in the mud, but it was able to get free. No injuries were reported.

Southbound lanes remain closed at Winton Parkway as of Wednesday morning.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 7:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.