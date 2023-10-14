Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist dies in collision with vehicle in Sacramento County

ELK GROVE — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a vehicle in the Elk Grove area Friday evening.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. along Elk Grove Florin Road.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene while the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries but is expected to be OK, the Elk Grove Police Department said.

Investigators said the motorcyclist appeared to have been traveling at a high rate of speed along northbound Elk Grove Florin Road. The driver was traveling southbound and collided with the motorcycle when turning across the northbound lanes.

The roadway was expected to be closed for a few hours.

The identity of the motorcyclist is not yet known.

