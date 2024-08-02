Mother's boyfriend arrested for child abuse after 2-year-old hospitalized, Sacramento police say

SACRAMENTO – A mother's boyfriend was arrested on child abuse charges after a 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital in south Sacramento and is in critical condition on Friday, police said.

Around 3 a.m., police responded to a hospital after they learned the child, who they say has "significant injuries," was taken to from the 8200 block of La Almendra Way.

Police said they are trying to determine what happened before the child was taken to the hospital. They said Friday afternoon that they were going to interview the family.

The suspect, who police said was arrested Friday evening, has yet to be identified. However, police said they would release his name when he's booked into jail.

The child remains in critical condition as of Friday evening.

The homicide unit and child abuse unit responded to take over the investigation.